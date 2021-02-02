Entertainment Everything We Know About All the Food Shows on discovery+

There are two places in our homes we’re all spending more time: in the kitchen and in front of our TVs. Discovery+, a brand new streaming service from Discovery, Inc. was seemingly designed with this new reality in mind. Its massive collection of food content is unlike anything we’ve seen from other streaming platforms, and at just $4.99 a month ($6.99 for the ad-free version), you’ll have plenty of extra cash leftover for takeout. Here’s everything you need to know:

What food shows are available on discovery+? The better question may be, "what food shows aren't available on discovery+?" Thanks to the combined powers of content from Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Magnolia Network (a new channel from Chip and Joanna Gaines), there are more than 100 different food shows on the platform — everything from competition series like Guy's Grocery Games to traditional cooking shows like Ina Garden's Barefoot Contessa and culinary travel content like Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

Are there any new shows worth checking out? Discovery+ isn't just a catchall for popular series from Discovery-owned networks, though. Even though the platform just debuted in January, five of its original offerings are new food shows. That includes Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Uncensored, a self-shot series where the comedian gets lessons from her chef husband, Chris Fischer, while the family is quarantined. Together, they tackle everything from breakfast to pasta to debates over fennel. Luda Can't Cook follows a similar theme, but with Ludacris at the center, and will be available for streaming on February 25. A Chopped spinoff also offers an intimate look at various celebrity chefs' home kitchens in quarantine. Chopped Challenge: At Home puts chefs and Chopped judges like Maneet Chauhun, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Marcus Samuelsson in the hot seat as they're tasked with creating a three course-meal that will impress their families with mystery baskets. You can also get a first look at Magnolia Network content before that channel launches later this year, including Joanna Gaines' own cooking show, Magnolia Table, and a new series hosted by Andrew Zimmern that takes him into homes across the country for family dinners, aptly called Family Dinner.

How do I find these food shows in the app? You don't have to look too hard to find the food content on discovery+, as it's all curated under a convenient "Food" category on the home screen. It even organizes all the shows into hyper-specific categories: "Over the Top Food" (this is where Cakealikes, a new comedic baking competition that challenges contestants to bake cakes that look like celebrities, lives), "We Love Restaurants" (think Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives), and "The British are Cooking" (lots of Gordon Ramsey content + BBC shows + a new series with Mary McCartney [daughter of Paul] serving vegetarian dishes to celeb friends). Under the "Browse" tab, you can also search shows by channel, like Food Network or Cooking Channel, or peruse the discovery+ collection "Dig Into Food" for a sampling of episodes from various shows.

What should I watch if I'm looking for a new cooking project? Unlike many other streaming platforms, it seems as if the masterminds behind discovery+ understand that fans of Cutthroat Kitchen may not be interested in learning how to perfectly sear a steak on Good Eats, despite the fact that these two shows both fall in the "food" genre. The "In the Kitchen" category nicely organizes all the more traditional cooking shows so they're convenient to find when you're looking for a bit of recipe inspiration. In here, you'll find Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman and Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics alongside Alton Brown's new Good Eats: Reloaded series.

What if I just want to escape my apartment (without leaving the couch)? The "Culinary Travel" category is where you should head. Classic, wanderlust-inducing shows like Bourdain's No Reservations and The Layover are categorized here, as are shows that are a little closer to home, like BBQ Pitmasters. One new show that shouldn't be missed, though, is Bobby and Giada in Italy, where Bobby Flay calls on Giada De Laurentiis to be his guide to all things Italian food and culture.

Should I stock up on snacks before I tune in? Yes, yes you should. With this much food content to choose from, we can pretty much guarantee you're going to get hungry.