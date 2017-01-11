How A Christmas Story Can Cure Holiday Blues -- Without You Even Watching It

It’s no coincidence that moods can turn blue during the holidays. The increase in familial stress, the decrease in direct sunlight, the knowledge that you’ve devoured a farm’s worth of seasonally appropriate animals, and the fact that you’re still single can all conspire to leave you with that not-so-cheerful feeling. If you’re feeling unappreciated, unnoticed, or unfairly maligned -- like nobody thinks you’re worth loving even though deep down you have so much to offer -- take heart, there’s a movie that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits.

Not because of the movie itself, though it’s plenty uplifting in its own quirky way. No, it’s because of the story behind the movie, a story of failure, redemption, and eventual domination over all things Yuletide. We’re talking about A Christmas Story, and when it came out, it wasn’t just ignored; critics reviled it. If that movie can overcome the darkness to become universally beloved, so can you.