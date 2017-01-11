A Nocturnal Animal's Guide to the Country's Best Spots After Dark

Brooklyn, NY

Open until 3am on Tuesdays, until 4am on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and until 4:30am on Fridays and Saturdays

Despite being the hipster capital of the world, Bushwick's House of Yes is one of the few places in Brooklyn where beanies and flannels are exchanged for psychedelic sideshows, trippy decor, and titillating burlesque dancers eager to put on a show. The neighborhood's underground venue is home to eclectic late night performances, including immersive movie screenings, elaborate circus productions, live music, and innovative fashion shows. As if that wasn't enough to ward off boredom, the club also delivers various themes throughout the week, and visitors who dress in costume are often rewarded with priority entry and free drinks. Once you walk through that door, there's not a dull moment until you make your way back to the real world at 4:30am.