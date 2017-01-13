Neil Patrick Harris Makes Netflix's 'Unfortunate Events' Reboot Dark, Twisted Fun

Patrick Warburton is the perfect Lemony Snicket

Yeah, that's right: Puddy from Seinfeld, thanks to his baritone readings of Lemony Snicket's most deadpan lines, provides many of the series' strongest moments. Credit for Warburton's killer lines goes to Daniel Handler, the author behind Snicket, who's written the bulk of the scripts for Netflix and executive-produced the show along with Barry Sonnenfeld (The Addams Family Values, Men in Black), who was originally slated to direct the Jim Carrey movie.

If you're wondering what the hell happened the first time around, Handler spilled the story to the AV Club back in 2005: "I had written eight drafts of the screenplay when this changing-of-the-guard thing happened, and I said to the new producers, 'I don't think I could write any more drafts.' I guess I was sort of hoping they would say, 'Well that's okay, this last one is perfect.' But instead, they said, 'It's funny you should say that. We don't think you can write any more drafts either.'" Thanks to Netflix, we finally get a glimpse of the author's own vision.