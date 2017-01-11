Netflix's First 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Trailer Will Ruin Your Day

Much like the books it's based on, the wait for Netflix's first Series of Unfortunate Events adaptation has been long and full of despair. Today we learn that the show we're anticipating is even bleaker than expected.

The show's first trailer (above) gives us our first look at Neil Patrick Harris in full Count Olaf garb (and wig, and... prosthetic nose), a perfect match for the books' campy gothic vibe. We also catch a glimpse of a perilous maze, and orphans Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Violet (Malina Weissman, though 8-year-old me still thinks she would have been a better casting choice). The show's pretending like that whole Jim Carrey version never happened. Dark.