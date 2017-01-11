Entertainment

Aaron Paul Is So Obsessed with 'Stranger Things,' He Wants to Adopt Eleven

By Published On 08/25/2016 By Published On 08/25/2016
NBC/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

We're not the only ones obsessed with Stranger Things -- even TV royalty can't get enough of Netflix's smash hit series.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, Aaron Paul used just that word -- "obsessed" -- about a half dozen times when referring to his commitment to the show, totally derailing a talk-show appearance likely intended to promote The Path and BoJack Horseman, Paul's own streaming series. 

And Paul's not exaggerating his adoration: in the clip above, the actor tells Fallon that he and his wife want to adopt Millie Bobby Brown, the breakout young actress who plays Eleven (but is actually 12 years old... so close). Unlike Eleven, Brown does have her own parents to live with, though, so Paul had to settle for interviewing her for the character's nicknamesake magazine, ElleChin up, Aaron Paul: maybe the Duffer Brothers will cast you as her father figure in Season 2.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor and would gladly let Aaron Paul adopt her instead. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Netflix's New Original Action Movie Is 'Black Hawk Down' Meets 'Ghostbusters'
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Should You See 'Bad Santa 2'?

related

READ MORE
How the Making of 'Star Wars' Changed Hollywood Forever

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like