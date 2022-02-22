'Abbott Elementary' Will Be Your New Favorite Comfort Show

The U.S. version of The Office was certainly not the first television show to feature characters breaking the fourth wall and glancing at the camera, but it's probably the most ubiquitous. Reaction shots of Jim and Stanley and Pam have been immortalized in GIFs that still populate feeds, and few shows have featured moments that could possibly supplant that series in this particular version of meme-ability. Parks and Recreation, possibly. Occasionally, Modern Family. But there's a new kid on the block that is scratching that very itch: ABC's wonderful new sitcom Abbott Elementary, which started airing in early December on Tuesday nights. (For cord cutters, it also streams on Hulu.)

The series—created by and starring Quinta Brunson, who you might know best from HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show or her own internet presence—has breathed new life in a format that was possibly dead: the network mockumentary sitcom. For viewers who have maybe tired of their persistent rewatches of the aforementioned shows on streaming services, Abbott Elementary hits those notes and then some, accomplishing the rare feat of bringing a Twitter-savvy audience, more likely to tweet about HBO dramas than anything on a broadcast channel, back to the comfort of the Big Four.

In Abbott, Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a passionate second grade teacher at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. Whereas her colleagues are either jaded to the institutions' problems or on the verge of burning out, Janine is optimistic about changing things from the inside, sometimes almost delusionally so. (If we're talking about her forebears in television, she's got a bit of Leslie Knope's outlook on and fervor for her work, minus the Obama-era fetishization of politicians.)

Janine also occupies a fascinating position in her little universe. She's from Philly, so she's not one of the Teach for America interlopers that Abbott Elementary parodies—do-gooders from outside communities who, after graduating from expensive liberal arts colleges, teach for a couple years at an underprivileged school before bolting for more lucrative jobs. As Jacob, Chris Perfetti more fits that mold, constantly tossing around references to his resume and turning into Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society when Abbott briefly establishes a gifted program. But at the same time, Janine has a hopefulness that some of her fellow educators have long abandoned.