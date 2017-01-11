This Comedian Had the Most Awkward Job Interview

When you first move to NYC, your dream job might be waiting for you -- but you have to sit through a lot of long job interviews first. When stand-up comedian Adam Newman landed in the Big Apple, he interviewed at a day-care center to get some extra cash and because he genuinely likes working with kids, "but not in a creepy way." Check out Mr. Kerosene's animated video telling Adam's harrowing tale of what NOT to say at a job interview, and learn how to handle substitute-teaching and second-grade body explosions.
