Entertainment

This Comedian Had the Most Awkward Job Interview

By Published On 08/27/2016 By Published On 08/27/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

When you first move to NYC, your dream job might be waiting for you -- but you have to sit through a lot of long job interviews first. When stand-up comedian Adam Newman landed in the Big Apple, he interviewed at a day-care center to get some extra cash and because he genuinely likes working with kids, "but not in a creepy way." Check out Mr. Kerosene's animated video telling Adam's harrowing tale of what NOT to say at a job interview, and learn how to handle substitute-teaching and second-grade body explosions. 

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's What It'd Be Like To Be Emeril Lagasse's Roommate
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Here's What It Would Be Like to Live With Anthony Bourdain
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Here's What It Would Be Like to Live With Tom Cruise
Thrillist Studios

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like