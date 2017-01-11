Adele's 22 Most Inspiring Quotes About Life

Adele is almost as talented at giving interviews as she is at singing -- maybe even more so. The 28-year-old belter is wise beyond her years, and she has no trouble sharing the lessons she's learned on her path from Tottenham to motherhood and global superstardom.
Since her perennial quotes are great examples of humility, perseverance, and self-love, we rounded up the best of 'em for you to pin up on your cubicle wall. They sound best if you read them with "Chasing Pavements" playing in the background.
"It sounds obvious, but I think you only learn to love again when you fall in love again." The Guardian, 2015
"I never wanted to look like models on the cover of magazines. I represent the majority of women and I'm very proud of that." People magazine, 2012
"My career's not my life. It's my hobby." Rolling Stone, 2015
"I've never had a problem with the way I look. I'd rather have lunch with my friends than go to a gym." Daily Mail, 2009
"As time went on, I realized I had no choice. I have to write more music for myself, and there's nothing else I want to do." New York Times, 2015
"I can't be a product; no one can do that to me. I have all the say; I have power over everything I do." Daily Mail, 2009
"I don't think sadness is always devastating. It can be quite uplifting and joyful as well and sometimes, you have to let yourself be sad in order to move forward, so once I sort of started looking at it like that, I was quite happy to do it and also I felt like I didn't need to let myself go this time in order to access my creativity, so that was good." The Today Show, 2015
"When I sing 'Someone Like You,' I know that every single person in the room will be able to relate to it. That's where that emotional connection comes from. I have sympathy for myself, I have sympathy for them, they have sympathy for me, and I know that we are all there knowing exactly how each other feels. It's like a big pact. You can just feel it. You can slice it." Vogue, 2012
"Compared to my friends, I'm not that unusual. It's only magnified because I happen to write about it." Vogue U.K., 2011
"I haven't got time to fall apart. I'm the backbone for my kid, and I want to be there for him. And I want to be there for my boyfriend as well, and I don't want to bring them down with me for my art." New York Times, 2015
"I'm a feminist. I believe that everyone should be treated the same, including race and sexuality." Rolling Stone, 2015
"I like looking nice, but I always put comfort over fashion. I don't find thin girls attractive; be happy and healthy. I've never had a problem with the way I look. I'd rather have lunch with my friends than go to a gym." Daily Mail, 2009
"Yeah, I puke quite a lot before going on stage -- though never actually on stage -- but then I shit myself before everything … thing is, the bigger the freakout, the more I enjoy the show." Vogue U.K., 2011
"I used to fucking love the drama of all of it, but now I'm a mum I only have so much head space. I've got to clear a lot of stuff the fuck out, which is really therapeutic, 'cause I can really hold a grudge. Life is so much easier when you don't hoard your past." i-D, 2015
"I don't want to have plastic surgery. I'm going to look like this forever. Deal with it. Once you deal with it, you feel more calm about it." Time, 2015
"I think it's really important that you don't think you're great. Because once you get to that point, you just f*** everything up. You think that everyone's going to think you're great all the time, and that's rubbish." NPR, 2015
"The bigger that your career gets, the smaller your life gets." Rolling Stone, 2015
"I think everyone assumes I don't like where I am, or what I've done, or what I've become. But actually I love it. Because I'm an artist, I have an ego, and it likes to be fed." The Guardian, 2015
"I like myself more than ever. I feel so comfortable in my own skin. I really like how I look, I like who I am, I like everyone that I surround myself with. Obviously I have insecurities, but they don't hold me back." Vogue, 2016
"I'm just going to sing now because I want to, and I'll make records when I want to and not because someone is forcing me to do it. Not that anyone ever has. I'd fire them if they tried!" Vogue, 2016
"My life is full of drama, and I don't have time to worry about something as petty as what I look like. I don't like going to the gym. I like eating fine foods and drinking nice wine. Even if I had a really good figure, I don't think I'd get my tits and ass out for no one. I love seeing Lady Gaga's boobs and bum. I love seeing Katy Perry's boobs and bum. Love it. But that's not what my music is about. I don't make music for eyes, I make music for ears." Rolling Stone, 2011
"When I have nothing to say, I'd rather just not talk." Rolling Stone, 2015
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.