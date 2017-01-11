Adele's 22 Most Inspiring Quotes About Life

Adele is almost as talented at giving interviews as she is at singing -- maybe even more so. The 28-year-old belter is wise beyond her years, and she has no trouble sharing the lessons she's learned on her path from Tottenham to motherhood and global superstardom.

Since her perennial quotes are great examples of humility, perseverance, and self-love, we rounded up the best of 'em for you to pin up on your cubicle wall. They sound best if you read them with "Chasing Pavements" playing in the background.