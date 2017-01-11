Adele's 'Hello' Is About to Break Another Huge Record

If the Billboard Adult Contemporary singles chart is a vast wasteland littered with Train songs, then Adele is like Mad Max driving an oil tanker powered by human tears to save us all. Or at the very least, she's probably going to defeat Uncle Kracker.
As Billboard reports, her inescapable single "Hello" recently logged its 21st week at the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. Twenty-one whole weeks.That's 147 days, which is probably longer than you could go without listening to an Adele song.
This feat puts the Carpool Karaoke-dominating singer among some serious company. She's now tied with Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway" and Celine Dion's "A New Day Has Come" for the longest No. 1 run for a song by a female artist since the Adult Contemporary list launched in 1961.
Who are the men sitting in her way at the top of the chart? "Drift Away" by Uncle Kracker had a 28-week run at the No. 1 spot, and Train's truly irredeemable "Hey Soul Sister" sat at the top for 22 weeks back in the dark days of 2010. It seems like Adele is destined to beat Train and will likely hang around long enough to vanquish Uncle Kracker.
As of April 2016, 25, the album "Hello" sprung from, has sold 8.6 million copies in the United States since its release in November. It's the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and was the best-selling album of 2015.
If you're Uncle Kracker, you've gotta be shaking in your sunglasses. Watch the video for "Hello" below.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. He's on Twitter: @danielvjackson.