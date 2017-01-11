Adele's 'Hello' Is About to Break Another Huge Record

If the Billboard Adult Contemporary singles chart is a vast wasteland littered with Train songs, then Adele is like Mad Max driving an oil tanker powered by human tears to save us all. Or at the very least, she's probably going to defeat Uncle Kracker.

As Billboard reports, her inescapable single "Hello" recently logged its 21st week at the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. Twenty-one whole weeks.That's 147 days, which is probably longer than you could go without listening to an Adele song.

This feat puts the Carpool Karaoke-dominating singer among some serious company. She's now tied with Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway" and Celine Dion's "A New Day Has Come" for the longest No. 1 run for a song by a female artist since the Adult Contemporary list launched in 1961.