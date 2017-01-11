Adele Calls Possible Super Bowl Show a 'F*cking Stupid' Rumor

"First of all, I'd like to tell you I'm not doing the Super Bowl. I mean, come on. That show is not about music, and I don’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

That doesn't mean she's not open to the possibility of doing it at some point in the future. "Maybe next time, in my next album," she said. "I'm going to do a dance album next time. So, maybe I'd do it then.”

If all that wasn't charming enough, she put the speculation to rest with three simple words: “Fucking stupid rumors." You can watch the pretty funny footage below: