If You Ever Wanted to See Adele Twerk, Today Is Your Lucky Day

No shade to Taylor Swift, but Adele's ongoing world tour is proof that you don't need an army of Victoria's Secret models to keep a concert interesting. This Saturday, the 25 singer, armed with nothing but a floor-length ballgown and her free-moving butt cheeks, delighted a crowd at London's O2 Arena by attempting to "twerk" onstage.

"I can't do it that well," Adele laughed as she attempted to demonstrate the move. "My whole body has to move. My bum could break my back it's so enormous!"

To be fair, Adele hasn't quite mastered the maneuver — as she points out, she lacks the independent glute-mobility that defines a true twerk (see the collected videos of Nicki Minaj for examples of the form's apex). But still, she gets major points for effort, and for always being her candid self.

