Adele Can't Stop Cursing Onstage, and People Are F**king Pissed

Singer-songwriter-superstar Adele took the stage at Glastonbury last weekend -- and for her first festival appearance in years, it wasn't her belting skills that caught people's attention.
The eminently quotable Brit is well known for her onstage antics, and fans at last weekend's fest found her language a bit, um, colorful for the family-friendly crowd. By some counts, she swore more than 30 times over the course of her hour-and-a-half-long set, including but not limited to outbursts like, "Shit, I did that wrong. Perfect time to fuck up a song," asking the audience if "any of you had to do a piss down the front? Have any of you had to do a shit?" and even burped in a fan's face. See for yourself below -- just make sure the kids are out of earshot:
Somehow, the crowd was not amused by her "#pottymouth," as one tweeter dubbed it: "did she have to swear so much? Sorry kids you can't watch mummy sing." Here's just a sampling of the social media uproar over Adele's vocabulary:
It's true: as the diva herself said, "The BBC had to give a warning about my potty mouth before I went on. I bet Muse didn't get that." From where we're standing, that's bloody brilliant.
