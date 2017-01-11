Adele Can't Stop Cursing Onstage, and People Are F**king Pissed

Singer-songwriter-superstar Adele took the stage at Glastonbury last weekend -- and for her first festival appearance in years, it wasn't her belting skills that caught people's attention.

The eminently quotable Brit is well known for her onstage antics, and fans at last weekend's fest found her language a bit, um, colorful for the family-friendly crowd. By some counts, she swore more than 30 times over the course of her hour-and-a-half-long set, including but not limited to outbursts like, "Shit, I did that wrong. Perfect time to fuck up a song," asking the audience if "any of you had to do a piss down the front? Have any of you had to do a shit?" and even burped in a fan's face. See for yourself below -- just make sure the kids are out of earshot: