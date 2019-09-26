All the Best, Most Important '80s References from 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Another year, another season of American Horror Story gracing us with its presence. This time around, the Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk-created series has dialed back the clock to the shlocky '80s for some slasher movie fun.
American Horror Story: 1984 follows a group of camp counselors as they fight for survival at a doomed summer camp. The ninth season of FX's hit anthology genre series boasts some familiar faces -- Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman are all here. Sarah Paulson, unfortunately, is not. Some newbies like Glee's Matthew Morrison and real-life Olympian Gus Kenworthy, have joined the fray, as well, helping to give this season a fresh feel.
Much like previous AHS installments, there will be plenty of genre homages and Easter eggs to keep die-hard horror fans happy. Sure, it may be a fool's errand to keep track of all the retro goodies that pop up, but we're going to try anyway. So, with that said, here's a running tally of the best '80s references featured in American Horror Story: 1984.
That opening credits sequence
For the past eight seasons, AHS has had an opening credits sequence set to the show's eerie, signature score. This time around, though, it looks as if Ryan Murphy and crew were inspired to switch things up. Instead of the usual montage of creepy, gothic imagery, AHS: 1984 is sporting a retro, lo-def, VHS-style sequence backed by some John Carpenter-style synths.
The montage features a whole slew of imagery conjuring up the decade of excess. You've got break-dancing, a Walkman, leg-warmers, some Atari video game goodness and, of course, a brief cameo of the Gipper himself, Ronald Reagan. Images of stabby violence are intercut giving the clip a slight snuff film vibe.
Obviously, this season has taken inspiration from the Friday the 13th movies. The title font, for instance, appears in a similar scrawl to the font that is featured in the Jason Voorhees-centered franchise. We'll talk more about those Jason movies, in a bit.
Crazy for aerobics
Aerobics was huge in the '80s, with the help of Jane Fonda's highly-successful workout videos. Perfect 10 Aerobics is the studio where we meet this season's core group of survivors. Xavier (Fern) is the instructor and Montana (Lourd), Brooke (Roberts), Chet (Kenworthy), and Ray (DeRon Horton) are his students.
The scene that introduces them all in Episode 1, titled "Camp Redwood," is a flatout nod to the 1985 aerobics-themed movie, Perfect, which starred John Travolta and Jamie Lee Curtis. The Jazzercise fashion and workout moves absolutely reek of what made the '80s so… '80s.
Something's up with Brooke
From being attacked by the Night Stalker, in a scene immediately following a conversation about his kills, to being attacked by campground psycho Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch) to revealing the double murder and suicide her fiancé committed at the altar (instead of simply saying, "I do"), Brooke is like a magnet for this season’s madness.
Is she AHS: 1984's Final Girl? That's possible. And Roberts is definitely playing Brooke as an empathetic character worthy of a hero arc. But her bookish style and soft-spoken personality seem like a quiet homage to Sleepaway Camp's Angela (Felissa Rose). Spoiler: Angela definitely was not a good girl.
Richard Ramirez returns
For those not in the know, Richard Ramirez was a serial killer who terrorized Los Angeles from 1984 to 1985. He eventually took on the name "The Night Stalker," due to his modus operandi of climbing into open windows to brutally attack, rape, and murder unsuspecting victims.
This isn't the first time the Night Stalker has appeared in American Horror Story. The last time we saw him was in the AHS: Hotel episode "Devil's Night" in a scene that brought the ghosts of some of America's most infamous murderers to hang out at a quirky little dinner party. The Haunting of Hill House's Anthony Ruivivar played the killer in Hotel. In AHS: 1984, a younger actor named Zach Villa has taken on the role.
AHS gets campy
We mentioned the Friday the 13th movies above, and there is definitely a lot of that in AHS: 1984. You've got a group of attractive, stereotypically horny young people trapped at a secluded camp by a lake. All you need is a crazed, hard-to-stop killer stalking the grounds to really give the whole thing a Camp Crystal Lake vibe.
Added to the slasher mix is a nod to Sleepaway Camp -- we mentioned this above -- and there's even a Halloween nod thrown in for good measure. You see, Mr. Jingles is the killer who rampaged Camp Redwood in 1970, murdering folks and cutting off ears. He was eventually caught and thrown behind bars in a mental hospital.
Conveniently, he ends up breaking from captivity, much like Michael Myers did in Halloween, and heads back to the lake to finish what he started. But what do you suppose will happen when Mr. Jingles meets The Night Stalker? Is AHS: 1984 setting up a battle akin to Freddy vs. Jason? This is Ryan Murphy; anything is possible.
The 1984 Summer Olympics
Why even leave LA to become a camp counselor out in the woods? Sure, there's a serial killer breaking into women's bedrooms throughout the city. But, as Ray and Chet agree, the arrival of the Summer Olympics to the Southland is a worthy reason to hit the road, as well.
Ray seems to just want to avoid the traffic nightmare the big sporting event will cause but Chet's reasoning for avoiding the whole thing cuts a bit deeper. Turns out that Chet -- who, let's remember, is played by a real-life Olympic athlete -- has some bad blood with the spectacle given the fact that he was disqualified from competing for illicit drug use.
We get to see footage of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Episode 1, which means our heroes arrived at Camp Redwood on July 28. The clip sparks some pent-up roid rage in Chet, but it also leads to a contrasting scene that really sets the stage for things to come: Brooke is chased by Mr. Jingles as the athletes hand off the official torch used to kick off the games' opening ceremony.
Where's, and we can't stress this enough, the beef?
In January of 1984, a simple ad campaign for the Wendy's fast-food chain hit the airwaves and almost immediately became a pop culture craze. The first commercial in the campaign starred an elderly woman named Clara Peller who demanded more meat in her burger, asking, "Where's the beef?"
The phrase caught on like wildfire, inspiring a whole slew of memorabilia. Peller's performance ended up spiking Wendy's annual revenue by 31 percent. Oh, and in Episode 2 of AHS: 1984, titled "Mr. Jingles," a brief snippet of the commercial appears on a television set in a Camp Redwood cabin.
Snooping, Porky's style
We might be reaching here, but we think there was a nod to Bob Clark's low brow classic, Porky's, in Episode 2 of AHS: 1984. A gay porn subplot was revealed, giving Xavier a backstory that involves a sugar daddy putting him in adult movies to help further his acting career.
At any rate, Xavier quickly turns the man's attention to Trevor's (Morrison) John Holmes-sized penis. Per Margaret's rules at Camp Redwood, the men must shower at night. This gives Xavier's sugar daddy the perfect opportunity to spy on the dudes through a hole in the wall as they get all lathered up. It's a scene that flips the script on the famous Porky's shower scene, where a bunch of horny college dudes peep on the girls in the school's shower room.
But this is American Horror Story. So, of course, in true slasher fashion, this shower scene ends with the sleazy dude getting a spike stabbed right through his face.
Stay tuned, we'll be updating this list each week as AHS: 1984 continues.
