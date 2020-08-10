You and Your Friends Can Now Rent Out an Entire Alamo Drafthouse Theater

With all of us nearing our limit with this whole quarantine thing, some have been asking, when, oh when will we be SAFELY allowed back inside a movie theater again? For those of us concerned by the thought of sharing an auditorium space with a bunch of strangers in the middle of a pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse has a solution: Why not just rent out a theater space for a screening and invite all of your friends?

The Drafthouse announced the "Your Own Private Alamo" program, which launches this week, and allows you to rent out an auditorium for just $150 and invite up to 30 of your friends -- if you happen to have 30 friends, that's only $5 per person if you split the cost. There's also a required $150 minimum food purchase as well, so the cost really comes out to more like $300, but still! That's a pretty good price for the full Alamo experience with your pals AND the ability to feel safe while social distancing. You can also choose from more than 40 available movies, ranging from classic action and horror to more family-friendly fare, from The Muppet Movie to Duel to Jurassic Park. Here's the full list:

ABOMINABLE

DESPICABLE ME

DESPICABLE ME 3

DOLITTLE

DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)

E.T.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

KUNG FU PANDA

MINIONS

SECRET LIFE OF PETS

SHREK

SING

SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS

THE IRON GIANT

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

THE MUPPET MOVIE

TROLLS

1941

ALWAYS

CASABLANCA

DUEL

PRINCE OF DARKNESS

SIXTEEN CANDLES

THE GOONIES

THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK

THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

UNCLE BUCK

VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)

WEIRD SCIENCE

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

AQUAMAN

BATMAN (1989)

BREAKFAST CLUB

GREMLINS

JAWS

JURASSIC PARK

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

SUPERMAN (1978)

THE LOST BOYS

THE MATRIX

THE THING (1982)

THEY LIVE

WONDER WOMAN