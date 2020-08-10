You and Your Friends Can Now Rent Out an Entire Alamo Drafthouse Theater
Now that's proper social distancing!
With all of us nearing our limit with this whole quarantine thing, some have been asking, when, oh when will we be SAFELY allowed back inside a movie theater again? For those of us concerned by the thought of sharing an auditorium space with a bunch of strangers in the middle of a pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse has a solution: Why not just rent out a theater space for a screening and invite all of your friends?
The Drafthouse announced the "Your Own Private Alamo" program, which launches this week, and allows you to rent out an auditorium for just $150 and invite up to 30 of your friends -- if you happen to have 30 friends, that's only $5 per person if you split the cost. There's also a required $150 minimum food purchase as well, so the cost really comes out to more like $300, but still! That's a pretty good price for the full Alamo experience with your pals AND the ability to feel safe while social distancing. You can also choose from more than 40 available movies, ranging from classic action and horror to more family-friendly fare, from The Muppet Movie to Duel to Jurassic Park. Here's the full list:
ABOMINABLE
DESPICABLE ME
DESPICABLE ME 3
DOLITTLE
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)
E.T.
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
KUNG FU PANDA
MINIONS
SECRET LIFE OF PETS
SHREK
SING
SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
THE IRON GIANT
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
THE MUPPET MOVIE
TROLLS
1941
ALWAYS
CASABLANCA
DUEL
PRINCE OF DARKNESS
SIXTEEN CANDLES
THE GOONIES
THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK
THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS
UNCLE BUCK
VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)
WEIRD SCIENCE
A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
AQUAMAN
BATMAN (1989)
BREAKFAST CLUB
GREMLINS
JAWS
JURASSIC PARK
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
SUPERMAN (1978)
THE LOST BOYS
THE MATRIX
THE THING (1982)
THEY LIVE
WONDER WOMAN
