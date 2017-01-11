Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Is the New Donald Trump on 'SNL'

By Published On 09/28/2016 By Published On 09/28/2016
NBC/SNL

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

When  Saturday Night Live cut Taran Killam from the cast earlier this year, the sketch player left an important wig to fill: Donald Trump. SNL would be nothing in a election year without someone to spoof each presidential candidate.Who would play the Republican nominee?

Thankfully, 16-time guest host Alec Baldwin will take on Trump's likeness for the show's 42nd premiere, and throughout the season. SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels apparently cast his good friend Baldwin in the role over the summer. This Saturday night's season opener will see Trump spar with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, played by recent Emmy winner Kate McKinnon

Despite the real Trump's controversial SNL hosting gig last fall, it's unlikely Baldwin's portrayal will be all that sympathetic -- he's not a big fan of the Donald. As far as candidate parodies are concerned, by the looks of the trailer below, Larry David's "Bern Your Enthusiasm" will face some stiff competition. 

NBC/YouTube

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is an editor at Thrillist Entertainment and has yet to host SNL. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

READ MORE
10 Questions You're Probably Asking About 'Emerald City'

related

READ MORE
'Westworld' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Westworld World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like