Alec Baldwin Is the New Donald Trump on 'SNL'

When Saturday Night Live cut Taran Killam from the cast earlier this year, the sketch player left an important wig to fill: Donald Trump. SNL would be nothing in a election year without someone to spoof each presidential candidate.Who would play the Republican nominee?
Thankfully, 16-time guest host Alec Baldwin will take on Trump's likeness for the show's 42nd premiere, and throughout the season. SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels apparently cast his good friend Baldwin in the role over the summer. This Saturday night's season opener will see Trump spar with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, played by recent Emmy winner Kate McKinnon.
Despite the real Trump's controversial SNL hosting gig last fall, it's unlikely Baldwin's portrayal will be all that sympathetic -- he's not a big fan of the Donald. As far as candidate parodies are concerned, by the looks of the trailer below, Larry David's "Bern Your Enthusiasm" will face some stiff competition.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.