How 'The Northman' Pulled Off Its Epic Naked Volcano Fight Scene

Skarsgård explains that at one point they considered leaving his and Bang's pants on for the sequence, but "it just wasn't as visually interesting and historically accurate. It felt like we would do that through our 2022 eyes with our puritanical way of dealing with nudity," he says. "That was just not the movie we wanted to make. We just had to be creative when it came to the choreography of that sequence and with some help of smoke machines."

Skarsgård wouldn't explain exactly how he and Bang are covered—"That's the magic of filmmaking," he says—but their bare physiques are crucial to the impact of the finale of Robert Eggers' Viking epic. Eggers was a little more forthcoming in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter : The actors wore thongs and then some flopping was added via CG. Regardless of how they are concealed, Skarsgård and Bang's flesh sears with the fires of the mountain as they hack into one another. "Vikings would occasionally do that, strip off their clothes and fight naked," Skarsgård says. "In a way, to show that they're fearless. In a way, to intimidate the opponent."

In the final sequence of the film, Skarsgård's Amleth fights his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) to death on an active volcano. Their genitals are shrouded, but they appear to be completely nude. "We were playing around because showing nudity is more stigmatized than violence in our culture," the actor tells Thrillist over Zoom. "They're often more concerned about a butt cheek than about cutting someone's head off. So we knew that we can't have a five-minute fight scene where we were just completely naked."

The Northman is an exceedingly violent movie. Heads are liberated from their bodies; guts pour out of stomachs; dead bodies are mutilated into the shape of a horse. But star and producer Alexander Skarsgård figured there was a taboo that could be more problematic for the production than all the bloodshed: Nudity.

Choreography was crucial to staging the sequence, which took months of rehearsal in coordination with stunt coordinator Jón Viðar Arnþórsson, cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, and Eggers. As Skarsgård notes, most directors will use multiple cameras for coverage and then chop up the footage in editing. Not Eggers, who prefers long takes with minimal cuts. Before filming, they mapped out the sequence on a soundstage alongside the camera operator to make sure their movements matched where the camera would be.

"It almost had to be second nature for us and the camera operator, how we would move together," Skarsgård says. "It was so important to get that relationship right because if we stopped for half a second, then the camera would move and then it would be a jerky stop."

For filming, Skarsgård and Bang were not on an active volcano, burning with lava, but instead in a freezing quarry in Northern Ireland. It was snowing and visibility was low thanks to the smoke machines used to simulate the volcanic conditions. ​​Skarsgård powered through a week of long nights by returning to a piece of concept art Eggers and Blaschke had made showing their final vision for the showdown. "These two Vikings were fighting on top of a burning volcano and the lava was flowing down between their legs," he says. "And it was just the most amazing Renaissance painting. And that was kind of what motivated me, knowing what we were aiming for."

Egger's films, The Northman included, operate from outside 21st century context. The filmmakers have the benefit of foresight, but the characters do not. The key to Amleth for Skarsgård was understanding Viking mythology and their unfailing adherence to the concept of fate. "There was no such thing as an atheist Viking or an agnostic Viking," he says. "It wasn't a choice. From when you're a toddler, you're told these stories about the natural world. In the natural world, there are also spirits and there are spirits inside you, there are gods and there are Valkyries, and this happens when you die."

By the time Amleth goes to face his enemy, naked, ready to die, both Skarsgård and Eggers have the audience believing in the logic of this act. Amleth has been pursuing Fjölnir for the entirety of the movie. Fjölnir is left with nothing, with Amleth having killed his uncle's sons and his wife, Amleth's mother, Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), whose allegiances were shockingly fickle. Though Amleth is about to flee to safety with his lover Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), now pregnant with his twins, fate calls to him and he instead meets Fjölnir to battle to the death. It's not that two men, stripped down on a volcano seems normal, but it seems like the only choice, an epic display of strength that can only end in mutual defeat.