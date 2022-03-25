'All My Friends Hate Me' Is a Hilarious Thriller About the Anxiety of Adult Friendship

In your 30s, friendship can be a weird thing. Maybe you’ll start to wonder if your long-term companions still fulfill you the way they once did, or why work and other boring commitments have left so little time to nurture new bonds. Maybe, like the British actor and screenwriter Tom Stourton, you’ll be invited to the wedding of friends you haven’t seen in a while, in turn convincing yourself the whole thing is a ruse that will result in the groom roasting you on a microphone before a roomful of mostly strangers.

“Which is a crazy thing to think, and so self-centered,” Stourton says. “We just thought that was a funny idea.”

The “we” includes Tom Palmer, Stourton's comedy partner. The two met at the historical boarding school Eton College around age 13. After graduating from university, they launched a duo called Totally Tom that found modest YouTube fame. They’re in their mid-30s now, which makes them an adult-friendship success story. Still, they’re almost painfully familiar with the uneasiness that can accompany postgraduate relationships, when commonalities like attending the same school, playing the same sport or musical instrument, or coaching each other through young dating mishaps have faded. When Stourton told Palmer about his wedding anxiety, a movie concept was born.

All My Friends Hate Me, newly available on VOD, is their tense, tingly satire about a gawky 31-year-old named Pete (Stourton) whose far-flung university friends have put together a birthday getaway at a palatial country estate resembling something out of a murder mystery. When Pete arrives, he finds himself home alone, waiting for hours until the group stumbles in from a nearby pub—the first of several passing discomforts that ignite the social anxiety Pete is desperate to shake. Is their thoughtlessness some sort of twisted joke? As time passes and more awkwardness ensues, Pete’s paranoia ratchets way, way up.

Stourton and Palmer wrote the script with Meet the Parents and the 2014 relationship-crisis masterstroke Force Majeure in mind. “Just that idea of playing out an awkward moment for a long, long time, and the idea of taking something really trivial and making it feel properly dramatic and kind of gut-punchy,” Palmer says. “That was definitely a tone we wanted to reach for, and to us, that feels like a truthful psychological experience, where something very, very small ends up being played out very big in your head.”