Everything We Know About 'Altered Carbon' Season 2

Warning: Major spoilers from Altered Carbon Season 1 follow.
With Altered Carbon, an adaptation of Richard K. Morgan's 2002 novel, showrunner Laeta Kalogridis delivered an ambitious series that alternated between gripping intrigue, heart-racing action, and unbridled horniness. Perhaps to make up for some of its earlier sci-fi movie duds, Netflix finally landed a big-swing title that felt worthwhile. The only downside, of course, being that in the age of bingeing, AC's appeal meant it was gone as fast as it arrived, prompting many viewers, including us, to ask, Will there be more? Read on for everything we know about the future of Altered Carbon so far -- a compendium we'll update as more info becomes available.
Netflix's New Sci-Fi Show Is Its Biggest Production to Date
Is Altered Carbon Season 2 happening?
Netflix hasn't officially announced a renewal, though nixing the show, which was far from a bomb, would be surprising. Also, the rumor mill says: yes, it's a shoe-in for a second season. Per Production Weekly, shooting could begin this October, which would mean a late 2019 release.
Who is in the Season 2 cast?
The answer(s) to this question depend(s) on which direction Season 2 would take. Given the nature of the show's tech, surviving old characters could certainly reappear in their old bodies, or (!!!) they could show up resleeved -- i.e., new bodies, new actors.
"It’s a producer’s wet dream," James Purefoy, who played the über-wealthy Laurens Bancroft, told reporters. "Our characters may appear, but our bodies can be left in the unemployment line."
Star Joel Kinnaman also thinks the show could go in an anthologized direction, something like a cross between True Detective and Doctor Who: "If [Netflix gets] the rights to the other [Morgan-Kovacs] books and then [makes] them, to follow them, it would be basically a new cast for every season," the star told Rotten Tomatoes. That means even the fan favorites who were killed off -- Reileen (Dichen Lachman) and Poe (Chris Conner) -- could return in some form. Sooo...? Yeah, stay tuned for official casting announcements.
Joel Kinnaman thinks he's out
The main face behind Takeshi Kovacs was recently booked on Hanna, Amazon's TV adaptation of the 2011 assassin movie, a move that has prompted some insiders to wonder if he'll have a scheduling conflict with Altered Carbon.
"I don’t know what their schedule is, or what our schedule is," Kalogridis told Entertainment Weekly, when asked. "And this is a world that allows you to 'never say never.'" In other words, there's a chance Kinnaman could make both shows work, though, for his part, Kinnaman seems convinced he won't be needed, having told NME that he thinks "there's a big chance that Kovacs would be re-sleeved." (Of course, he isn't ruling anything out, and if Ryker returns, he'll be needed.)
Who would play Kovacs?
The answers, at this point, are kind of endless. After losing access to Ryker's sleeve, it's possible Kovacs could resurface as a woman. "I've discussed that with the studio and network precisely because I think that's part of the promise of this type of story," Kalogridis told EW. "You can explore what those gender differences mean from the inside and not just the outside." Which could open the door for storylines involving identity. "LGBTQ, and so many issues and the ways in which we feel comfortable or uncomfortable in our physical bodies, are things that I think the show is very right to explore," the showrunner told The Wrap, "but has not yet been able to do."
What would Altered Carbon Season 2 look like?
We've got some guesses! But just as the first season wasn't an entirely faithful adaptation of Morgan's novel, the second would likely be another loose adaptation. Next in Morgan's Kovacs series is Broken Angels, the synopsis of which teases what could be a much bigger, completely different show: "Cynical, quick-on-the-trigger Takeshi Kovacs, the ex-UN envoy turned private eye, has changed careers, and bodies, once more... trading sleuthing for soldiering as a warrior-for-hire, and helping a far-flung planet's government put down a bloody revolution."
How much of the books would Season 2 follow?
As Kalogridis has acknowledged, the second book was written like a "$300 million, two-hour feature," which means big changes would be in order to make Season 2 small-screen-and-serialized-friendly. That "creates some challenges, just purely from a perspective of how in the world do we accomplish the spirit of what’s in that story? Which I’m very interested in, an examination of this technology in relation to war. Because it’s very much an examination of class, in the first season, and I think war would be very interesting to examine and that's what the [second] book does. But exactly how we would do it and who we would do it with? I know it wouldn’t be as huge as the book, because it couldn't be," she told Indiewire. But! "Richard and I have a plan," she reassured EW. "I don't know how people will feel about the plan, but we do have one!"
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.