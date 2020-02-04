The 'Altered Carbon' Trailer Is Here to Remind You Netflix's Weirdest Show Is Back

Netflix's big-budget and super weird sci-fi series is finally coming back, in a very major way. Two years ago, Netflix debuted Altered Carbon, its most expensive production to date, an adaptation of Richard Morgan's book series that began in 2002, about a futuristic society in which people -- well, rich people -- can transfer their consciousnesses to new and completely different bodies, effectively making themselves immortal. Unless, of course, they are murdered, which is where the plot of the show began.
Season 1, starring Joel Kinnaman as hero Takeshi Kovacs, was a true trip. Set 360 years in the future, the episodes took place after a war in which a rebel group was defeated fighting against a new world order. Kovacs, a former soldier on the losing side, is taken out of deep-freeze, given a new body (that looks like Kinnaman) for his consciousness, along with a choice: solve the murder of a very wealthy, powerful person and get a new shot at life, or go back into the fridge. Obviously, he chooses the former, which rockets him into a hard-boiled, disorienting dystopian detective adventure.
If you've gotten this far, you know Kovacs has lost his former body and was in need of a new one by the time the season ended, and in this new Season 2 teaser, Netflix debuts his new look -- which is also familiar, since it looks like Anthony Mackie, who is taking over as Kovacs. He'll continue the hunt for his lost love Quellcrist Falconer, an awesome name that I will remember if I ever acquire a falcon. Lucky for him, according to new details about the second season, his investigation of a series of terrifying murders takes him even closer to finding out the truth about Quellcrist, whether she's alive, and where she might be hiding.
Does any of it make sense? Sort of? Regardless, it's a wild ride of kick-ass weirdness. Check back after Altered Carbon Season 2 hits Netflix on February 27 and we'll help you make sense of it all.
