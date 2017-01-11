6 Things to Know About Netflix's 'Amanda Knox' Documentary

Then there was the knife and the bra clasp. A knife that seemed to resemble the size and shape of the murder weapon was found with Knox's DNA on the handle, and police said Kercher's DNA was on the blade. However, during the first appeal, forensic experts attributed the minuscule presence of Kercher's DNA on the blade to contamination -- police later admitted that 50 pieces of victim-related evidence were examined in the lab at the same time.

Meanwhile, in video footage filmed the day after the body's discovery, we see Kercher's bra clasp on the floor, ripped from the garment. And yet the bra clasp was not officially found and catalogued as evidence for another 46 days, having been obscured by a rug. When the clasp was found, Sollecito's DNA was on it, along with the DNA of two other men, something police neglected to report. At that point, as we see in the documentary, many people had set foot in the crime scene, sans hazmat suits and shoe coverings; in the investigation's earliest hours, we even watch a woman kick in a door's glass window to unlock it from within.