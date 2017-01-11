Everything You Need to Know About Amanda Knox Before Watching 'Amanda Knox'

Meredith Kercher was brutally murdered

In the fall of 2007, Knox arrived in Perugia and took a room in a cottage with three roommates. Two of them were Italian women in their late 20s who held jobs at law firms. The other was Meredith Kercher, a college student like Knox. Kercher came from the University of Leeds, where she was majoring in European studies. While the two students weren't particularly close, they were friendly. Kercher was even with Knox when she first met Raffaele Sollecito, her Italian ex-boyfriend, at a Schubert recital.

After the concert ended, Knox spent a straight week with Sollecito, at his place. But then the pipes in his apartment leaked, so she returned to the cottage to take a shower. While she was there, she noticed blood on the sink. Kercher's door was also locked. Freaked out, Knox bolted from the house and called her other roommates. She then returned with Sollecito, who tried to force the door open. When that didn't work, they called the carabinieri -- the Italian military police.