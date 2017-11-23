Entertainment

All the Best Black Friday Deals On Amazon Right Now

Whether or not you're planning to brave the legions of fellow tryptophan-addled shoppers in stores this Black Friday, the truth is that you don't even have to leave your house -- or your pajamas -- to score some of the best deals and discounts available today. As per tradition, Amazon has unleashed a bunch of bargains on everything from its suite of smart home devices and e-readers, to big screen smart TVs, home furnishings, appliances, and more -- all of which you can browse and buy from the comfort of your couch.

To make it easy for you, we've rounded up some of the best offers available right now.

Amazon Devices

Smart TVs

  • Sony 70" 4K Smart Ultra HD TV [$1,199.99]
  • Samsung 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV [$1,297.99]
  • Sony 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV [$998.00]
  • Samsung 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV [$897.99]

Technology, Gadgets, & Gaming

Kitchen

Sporting Goods & Gear

Movies & Music

  • 3 months of the full Amazon Music Unlimited catalog on-demand [$0.99]
  • New release movies and TV seasons [Up to 40% off]
  • Select Kindle best-sellers [Up to 80% off]

Toys

