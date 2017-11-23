All the Best Black Friday Deals On Amazon Right Now

Whether or not you're planning to brave the legions of fellow tryptophan-addled shoppers in stores this Black Friday, the truth is that you don't even have to leave your house -- or your pajamas -- to score some of the best deals and discounts available today. As per tradition, Amazon has unleashed a bunch of bargains on everything from its suite of smart home devices and e-readers, to big screen smart TVs, home furnishings, appliances, and more -- all of which you can browse and buy from the comfort of your couch.
To make it easy for you, we've rounded up some of the best offers available right now.
Technology, Gadgets, & Gaming
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity [$274.99]
- Select DeWalt tools and products [Up to 30% off]
- Select Seagate hard drives [Up to 25% off]
- Select TP-Link networking and smart home products [Up to 30% off]
- Select SanDisk memory products [Up to 35% off]
- Select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs [25% off]
Kitchen
- Select Rubbermaid products [Up to 35% off]
- Select Thermos products [Up to 40% off]
- Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget ice maker [$50 off]
- Select Paragon popcorn machines [20% off]
Sporting Goods & Gear
- New Balance shoes and apparel [Up to 60% off]
- Barska products [Up to 20% off]
- Atomic Foosball table [20% off]
Movies & Music
- 3 months of the full Amazon Music Unlimited catalog on-demand [$0.99]
- New release movies and TV seasons [Up to 40% off]
- Select Kindle best-sellers [Up to 80% off]
Toys
- Melissa & Doug toys and furniture [Up to 35% off]
- K'NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster [Up to 40% off]
- Select Crayola arts and crafts [Up to 30% off]
- Select Paw Patrol toys [Up to 30% off]
- Select Zoomer toys [Up to 50% off]
