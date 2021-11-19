Amazon's Gorgeous 'The Wheel of Time' Is Fast-Paced Fantasy

With superheroes having claimed movies that are way longer than your average feature-length blockbuster, the realm of television is increasingly home to literature's complex fantasy adaptations. From Game of Thrones to The Witcher, television is swiftly proving itself to have the bandwidth necessary to tell these convoluted tales, with multiple hours and many seasons devoted to realizing their source material's richly imagined worlds. The Wheel of Time, Amazon Prime's adaptation of Robert Jordan's intimidatingly dense 17-book high fantasy series, is well-suited to this kind of lengthy, episodic storytelling, its many characters hopping from one crucial location to another as their paths of destiny unfold and intertwine.

As a sort of audition for Amazon's Lord of the Rings series (especially as the first book in the series, The Eye of the World, draws so much of its plot structure from The Fellowship of the Ring), The Wheel of Time isn't exactly auspicious, but there's enough there to keep high fantasy fans watching, if only to absorb the bucketfuls of information thrown at you with every episode while you look at everyone's gorgeous costumes and sets and sweeping vistas.

Three thousand years after an event known as the Breaking of the World, a group of female sorceresses known as Aes Sedai channel the One Power, a magical source of energy flowing through space and time and all living things, which is known to drive men insane if they attempt to wield it. A powerful Aes Sedai named Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) finds four young people in the nowheresville village of Emond's Field—Rand (Josha Stradowski), Mat (Barney Harris), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), and Egwene (Madeleine Madden)—one of whom she believes to be the Dragon Reborn, an all-powerful figure whose first incarnation was responsible for causing the end of the world. Moiraine and her protector, a warrior named al'Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), help the four youngsters escape from their village when it's attacked by a band of Trollocs led by an eyeless Fade bent on corrupting the Dragon Reborn to the dark side.