Amazon's New 'Tick,' JCVD, and Jill Soloway Pilots Are Here, and They're Amazing

Jean Claude Van Johnson

Who's in it: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Phylicia Rashad, Kat Forster

Who's behind it: Expendables writer Dave Callaham and Peter Atencio (Keanu), who directed the pilot

What's it about: Jean-Claude Van Damme, retired from acting and apparently secret-agent work as well, re-ups in both the acting and black-ops business to win back the girlfriend who got away by taking on a mission to thwart a drug-smuggling operation in Bulgaria while on location to film the lead role in an action-movie version of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Who's it for: The kind of person who, upon hearing Jean-Claude Van Damme, playing a surprised drug-smuggling factory worker, informing a doppelgänger black-ops agent, also played by Jean-Claude Van Damme, that there's no way that JCVD #2 could be JCVD #1 from the future, because it goes against something JCVD #1 picked up from watching Timecop, which leads JCVD #2 to counter the argument with a contradictory time-travel factoid from Looper, which leads to JCVD #1 asking whether JCVD #2 thinks Looper is better than Timecop, and JCVD #2 saying yes to that, which leads to JCVD #1 to use that as proof that JCVD #2 is absolutely not JCVD #1, because he thinks that Timecop is better than Looper, which leads to our hero JCVD #2 snapping JCVD #1's neck, chuckles.

Did we vote yes? Yes, multiple times, and we encourage you to do the same.

Watch the Jean-Claude Van Johnson pilot.