Why 'American Crime Story' Season 2 Might Be Better Than 'People v. O.J.'

When we heard that Season 2 of FX's American Crime Story would be about Hurricane Katrina, we were a little flummoxed. Certainly, the 2005 storm that devastated New Orleans isn't a traditional crime in the way that the O.J. Simpson murders were, right? And wasn't it too soon? Plus, it dashed any hopes we had of seeing Ryan Murphy's take on the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan affair.

But the more we think about it, the more excited we are to see the story of Katrina retold the American Crime Story way. We're on board with Ryan Murphy's plan to turn the show into "a socially conscious, socially aware examination of different types of crime around the world." And we agree with his opinion: "Katrina was a fucking crime -- a crime against a lot of people who didn't have a strong voice and we're going to treat it as a crime. That's what this show is all about." Here are some things we're looking forward to.