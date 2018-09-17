The Best Theories About What's Going to Happen in 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

American Horror Story is back, and it's weirder than ever. The show’s eighth season, Apocalypse, is already a wilder, more fantastical ride than its seven predecessors. It takes place in a world ravaged by a nuclear holocaust, where a small group of survivors now live in an underground outpost where they're forced to wear color-coded Victorian costumes, live off of gelatin vitamin squares, and follow the strict and chaste rules of a mysterious Cooperative. As with any season of American Horror Story, it’s a whole lot of show, but the humor is top-notch, as is the acting, with typically outstanding turns from Sarah Paulson as the outpost’s leader Wilhelmina Venable, Kathy Bates as her goth-butch second hand Miriam Mead, Leslie Grossman as spoiled heiress Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, and Joan Collins as former actress Evie Gallant, the latter of whom delivers some of the season’s most hilarious one-liners.
One thing that separates Apocalypse from previous outings is that it was conceived as a follow-up to the show’s first season, Murder House, and a crossover with Coven. All of the seasons are spiritually connected, but Apocalypse is the first straight-up sequel. It also comes with a coarse mythology and Biblical allusions that lend the dimly lit underground setting a chilly, Gothic feel.
Because the season is so ripe with possibility -- including how it will tie back to those aforementioned earlier seasons -- fan theories are already abound. Here are some of the best speculations about what’s in store for American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
The Murder House is another outpost.
The events of Apocalypse play out in a bunker called Outpost 3. As Venable explains, it's one of six, all of them populated by the economically and genetically elite. Its only inhabitants are Venable, Miriam, Coco, Evie, Coco's assistant Mallory (Billie Lourd), Evie's grandson Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters), Andre (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) -- who's boyfriend is offed in episode 1 -- two teens, Timothy (Kyle Allen) and Emily (Ashley Santos) who quickly fall for each other, and a handful of "grays," who are servants to the elite.
Eighteen months pass at Outpost 3, and we learn that three of the other bunkers have been overtaken by the mutant survivors of the nuclear blasts. Outpost 3 may be running out of time, but luckily one Michael Langdon arrives in the knick of time. You might remember Michael as the offspring of Tate (Evan Peters) and Vivien (Connie Britton) in Murder House. He's also the literal Antichrist, and is now part of the Cooperative. He informs Venable of another location that's better-stocked than any other outpost and is also "impregnable" -- meaning no mutants could penetrate it. He's come to Outpost 3 to see which of its inhabitants is worthy of a transfer to this "sanctuary" outpost.
As some have speculated, this outpost might exist beneath the Murder House, which is Michael's birthplace and the source of an immense evil power. It would make sense that he'd create a powerful fortress beneath it, to protect the house's unique properties and to make it so that the spirits who reside there can remain even after armageddon. This lines up with what we've seen in the trailers, as Murder House's Rubber Man -- the disguise Tate used to impregnate Vivien -- shows up in one of the outposts.
It's also possible this "impregnable" outpost is protected by the coven. How else do you keep the monsters out if not for magic?
The Cooperative is the coven.
Playing off that last theory, what if the Cooperative is actually the coven? We've seen them in one of the outposts in the trailers, with all of the witches from season three -- even dead ones like Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) -- participating in some kind of test or initiation with the survivors of Outpost 3. Maybe they orchestrated the apocalypse to bring on the end times and satisfy the Antichrist.
Michael Langdon is the Supreme.
What if Michael Langdon is both the Antichrist and the Supreme? At the end of Coven, Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson) assumed the mantle as the next Supreme, after her mother Fiona (Jessica Lange) died. The Supreme is the title given to the most powerful living witch, who is master of the Seven Wonders, a series of abilities only a Supreme can fully master: Telekinesis, Divination, Transmutation, Pyrokinesis, Concilium, Descensum, and Vitalum Vitalis.
Though Cordelia took the Supreme crown upon Fiona's death, it's possible Michael has since assumed the title. We know that witches have a genetic component, and Michael is related to the DeLongpre family, whom Constance names as "distant cousins" in Murder House. Mimi DeLongpre was a Supreme in Coven lore, which means Michael probably has witch blood. The end of Coven also showed that Cordelia was planning to open the doors of witch school Miss Robichaux's Academy to accept male students. It's possible, then, that Michael Langdon became a student and eventually -- thanks to being the Antichrist and all -- stole the Supreme title from Cordelia prematurely.
The Illuminati plays a role in the apocalypse.
This one is admittedly more of a conspiracy theory than an actual serious possibility, but hear me out. Venable refers to the apocalypse survivors as the "new world order." That's a phrase that any tinfoil Illuminati conspiracist is familiar with. It's the idea that a group of secretive, powerful elitists are conspiring to rule the world through an authoritative world government as a "culmination of history's progress." That sure sounds a lot like what the Cooperative has in store.
Additionally, one really out-there Illuminati theory involves secret underground societies of lizard people who come to the surface disguised as humans as they plot a takeover. Ryan Murphy stoked lizard people theories when he mentioned early on that Sarah Paulson's Apocalypse character would wear "dental appliances." Redditors also noticed an exchange between Billie Lourd and Sarah Paulson on Instagram that implies Venable may have reptilian origins.
So far, Venable appears to have normal teeth, but maybe her lizard-person true form is a revelation for another day.
Timothy and Emily are Adam and Eve.
If we want to decode Apocalypse's Biblical imagery, we can start with Timothy and Emily, the only survivors of Outpost 3 who didn't buy their way in. Moments before a nuclear bomb destroyed Los Angeles, we saw Timothy torn from his family, and informed by Cooperative goons that he was genetically gifted. (They know this because he submitted his DNA to an ancestry website.) Timothy meets Emily in an underground imprisonment before they're transported to Outpost 3, and they bond over their similar situations; she, too, was plucked from obscurity and told she was important.
The two develop a romantic connection that they must keep secret, as copulation is forbidden in Outpost 3. They sneak kisses when no one is watching and hold hands under the dinner table, committed to each other and their mutual safety. Are they meant to be an Adam and Eve, with their unique genetics purposely curated by the Cooperative to rebuild humanity?
Like Adam and Eve, the two appear to be haunted by some kind of Satanic force. When Timothy takes his first shower at Outpost 3, he emerges to find "666" scrawled into his foggy bathroom mirror, and hears a whisper proclaim, "Beware." Snakes also figure into Apocalypse's marketing; Satan assumed the form of a snake when he tempted Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Maybe that aforementioned snake queen Instagram conversation is a clue that Venable is the Satanic snake of Outpost 3, or maybe Michael Langdon will take that role.
Emily is Lilith.
Another possibility for Emily, who's a mysterious figure, is that she's Lilith, a figure in Jewish folklore. We see Timothy taken from his family in the Apocalypse premiere, but we meet Emily when she's already in captivity, and hear her story -- of being plucked from a jail cell, where she was being held after a political protest -- second-hand. Is she a reliable narrator, or is she also there to tempt Timothy?
In some traditions, Lilith was the real first woman, not Eve, and was Adam's first wife. She was believed to be created at the same time as Adam, instead of being forged from his ribs, and in Midrashic traditions she is portrayed as an evil demon who snatches babies and tempts men sexually, while the more subservient Eve represents an exemplary wife.
Perhaps Emily represents Lilith, and instead of being Timothy's true love, is in fact sent by the Antichrist to tempt and destroy him.
Emily is Lee's daughter from Roanoke.
There are so many possibilities for Emily this season! Adina Porter's Lee Harris was a standout in American Horror Story's experimental sixth season, Roanoke. One sad anecdote of Lee's backstory is that her first daughter, Emily, was abducted from her car when the child was just a toddler. Lee never found Emily, though she was eventually assumed to have died.
It's possible, then, that Apocalypse's Emily is the same character, and that's why her backstory is such a question mark. It's hard to determine if the ages line up, since AHS doesn't seem super concerned with timelines -- Michael Langdon, for instance, should technically only be 8 years old -- but it definitely seems possible. Maybe, just maybe, Apocalypse isn't merely a continuation of Murder House and Coven, but is also a follow-up to Roanoke.
The apocalypse is a vision the coven will try to prevent.
This is probably the biggest major theory for Apocalypse, so we saved it for (second-to) last. Ahead of the season premiere, showrunner Ryan Murphy teased that Apocalypse is "a season unlike anything we've done because there's a big hook to it. There's a huge thing that happens in episode 5. You will see so many fan favorites return that you'll feel like it's The Love Boat. It's a very high concept."
Fans have speculated that "big hook" might be that the apocalypse hasn't actually happened at all, which means the "huge thing" in episode 5 would play out the nature of the first four episodes' unreality. One possibility is that first four episodes are actually a vision that Cordelia Goode has of the coming apocalypse, and that the coven will work together to prevent it from happening.
We know that episode 6 will see the return of Jessica Lange's Constance Langdon, grandmother to Michael, as well as the reappearance of several fan-favorite Murder House characters, like the Harmons (Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga) and Tate. If the fifth episode does reveal the apocalypse is merely a possibility, and not yet real, it would make sense that the next episode sees the witches convening with the Murder House's spirits to understand what's up with Michael. We know Emma Roberts filmed on the Murder House set, so at least one Coven witch will show up at that famous location. (Curiously, Roberts plays Madison Montgomery; that surname is associated with Murder House, as two of its ghosts -- Dr. Charles and wife Nora -- share it. Is Madison their long-lost relative?)
The witches will travel to the underworld.
Most of the Coven witches died at the end of that season, and were trapped in the underworld. Promos have showed that a lot of those witches -- like Lily Rabe's Misty Day -- are around for Apocalypse. So how do they come back to life?
There are plenty of intriguing possibilities. We know that the Supreme has the gift of Vitalum Vitalis, which is the power to balance the scales of life. That means a Supreme can sacrifice one life to give resurgence to another. Perhaps Cordelia will kill off a handful of mortals to bring back the deceased members of her coven.
But a Supreme also has the gift of Descensum, which is the ability to project one's soul into the afterlife. Maybe Cordelia will use Descensum to visit dead witches like Misty, Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates), and Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett) and bring them back to life or at least gain insight from them.
It's hard to say where, exactly, Apocalypse will take us, but the endless possibilities mean we're in for a particularly exciting season.
