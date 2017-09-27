'American Horror Story: Cult' Reveals Cast & Adds Fuel to the Season's Mystery

Unlike the stingy American Horror Story: Roanoke, the last season of Ryan Murphy's genre-twisting guilty pleasure, this year's American Horror Story: Cult is all about the overt tease. Gone are the array of misdirecting teasers, replaced by legit casting news, a real-world thematic backbone (in the form of the 2016 Election), and a bonanza of imagery. The "cult" in question involves bees, inducted ingenues, and battalions of freaky clowns.
Still, the crux of the season -- what the cult wants, why it wants it, and if the connection to the Trump-Clinton standoff is as simple as "political parties are the new Peoples Temple" -- remains shrouded in secrecy. Murphy has revealed few hints via his ace Instagram game (he may have confirmed a major AHS theory just the other day), but fans have been left sussing out clues from bursts of news and dreamlike promotional video. On the official Cult website, a new teaser runs with this ominous, grumbled line:
"She wanted a better life. She wanted something more. She found us."
Through crowds of clowns, we've seen a non-made-up woman appear in background shots, and in some cases, on a table, surrounded by cultists in ritual mode. She isn't instantly recognizable -- perhaps a proxy for one of Murphy's go-to actors? -- but like most cult stories, it sounds like someone will be running away from real life to find solace in the group hug of a malicious clown troupe.
Could the runaway be Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher who broke out in a big way on Murphy's underrated Scream Queens? It's possible: on Cult's countdown site, Lourd was revealed as "Winter Anderson" in the new season.
Along with the Lourd announcement, AHS also revealed a number of other players, a mix of mainstays and newcomers, and their mysterious roles. The surprise here is the throwback design of the photos -- for a season that's intrinsically tied to the 2016 Election, the promotional shots have the atmosphere of 1950s/60s Hitchcock movies. Even Billy Eichner, as "Harrison Wilton," looks like he just wrapped up a night at the soda shot and is on the way home to his white-picket-fence Tudor Cottage in suburbia.
The revealed cast members join Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, Chaz Bono, and Adina Porter, who stole Roanoke last season, who are all set to return. Girls star-creator Lena Dunham is also involved, and another candidate for the unnamed woman drawn into the cult activity. Same with Emma Roberts, who jumps from Scream Queens for this season:
Then there's Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, the keystones of AHS, whose roles were revealed during San Diego Comic-Con in tandem with the Cult subtitle. What we know: Peters will sport blue hair, which makes him a leading candidate for cultish clowning. Other than that… not much. Although the two might play lovers?
American Horror Story: Cult premieres September 5.
