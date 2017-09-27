'American Horror Story: Cult' Reveals Freaky Title Sequence With Familiar Faces

For the American Horror Story fans who wanted a stylish title sequence during Roanoke, we have more good news: Cult, uh, has one!
The opening, revealed Monday, sports...
- a spastic cherub
- bees
- a beekeeper
- the dirtiest sink
- someone with a buggy skin condition
- a funeral procession
- the Pennywise fan club
- major House of Cards vibes
- a poor dog
- a butcher knife (cue Roanoke flashbacks)
- a carousel that runs on nightmares
- gross magic tricks
- creepy Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump masks
- smoke bombs
- bored figurines (one of which might represent a Mott)
- a bloody flag
- a bloody kiss
- just a lot of fake blood everywhere, I guess
- a shackled pinky promise
- and... NOT A LOT OF ACTORS' NAMES
(Regarding that last point, this version of the opening was probably edited to maintain some of the mystery surrounding the cast. Notably missing: Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Lena Dunham, and more surprise guests?)
The visuals underline Murphy's note that while elements of this season might get Trumpy, "you will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show." More likely, you'll see goons sporting those creepy rubber masks -- or, since the 2016 election is supposed to be a jumping-off point, you might see the rivals on TVs within your TV -- along with storylines that speak, in a broader sense, to the circus-like, cultish, and paranoid state of modern politics. Also expect Murphy to make good on his promise that this run will dig deeper into Freak Show's characters and mythologies.
Premiering September 5, Cult has already been teased as another "narratively strange idea." A mix of clowns and bloody patriotism? Yeah, "strange" so far seems apt.
