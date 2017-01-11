No Way *That* Happened to Evan Peters on 'American Horror Story'

Does Sidney seem like the type of chill guy who would say, "Totally, man, go to LA. Come back when you're done"? No. He's creative! He's a dick! He's the type of deranged producer who would capitalize on the chance to get scares and controversies right out of the gate. It'd be more like: Sure, you can go, but only if we get to kill you off the show first! And, when blood or a fake corpse is found upstairs, what better person to sell the staged death than Saturn Award-winning actress Audrey Tindall?

Sound messed up? Yeah, but also keep in mind Rory's the kind of tool who answers the phone by saying, "Herro!" and who writes wedding vows that include such lines as, "Audrey, you are red and blue, you are the color of the sun: so bright and hot -- so hot, sorry, mom!" He's just as much of an inappropriate, opportunistic prankster as Sidney. Not the type to make a subtle exit.