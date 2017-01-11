A Big 'American Horror Story' Crossover Is Really Happening

“I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, ‘I think in this window, if you could fit us in,'” said Murphy. “So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird.”

Roanoke may wind up playing a role in connecting the two seasons. Murphy confirmed to EW hat Lady Gaga’s druid character, whose lifespan stretches from the first American colonies all the way to present day, is in fact the first "supreme," the top witch position established in Coven. Murphy also said that November's finale “is the wrap-up to Roanoke but the mythology and some of the characters will continue in subsequent seasons. So it’s the ending but not the ending." Can we expect The Avengers of the AHS universe?