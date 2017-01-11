Lee Is the Real Mystery of 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'

What will happen if she lives or dies?

Lee, down an ear and nursing a mangled leg, enters "Chapter 9" as one of the few remaining survivors. The chyron from Episode 6 made it clear that there can only be one by the end -- if all of this isn't an elaborate hoax staged by a not-really-dead Sidney, that is. Lee seems like one of the better bets to make it to the end: she has a lot to live for (mainly her daughter), and she also probably wants to clear her name to overcome the shame fans of My Roanoke Nightmare inflicted upon her because of her addiction and because of the dubious Flora drama.

If Lee does make it out alive, we could be in store for an intense "Chapter 10." "We are figuring out, Okay, who's the one person who's going to make it out alive? And, What are they going to do to do payback against a network that put them all in a situation where they all are going to be killed?" series skipper Ryan Murphy told E! Online a couple weeks ago. "You cannot trust [Matt, Shelby, and Lee]. What they said and what they explained in their version of [My Roanoke Nightmare] is not actually the truth." What are Lee's real motives for coming back to the house, and what is she trying to accomplish? Her end goal could involve exacting revenge on the sleazy execs who approved Roanoke in the first place -- after all, the docu-series tarnished her image, and led to the death of her brother and sister-in-law.