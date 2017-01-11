7 Ways the 'American Horror Story' Twist Could Play Out

2. New ghosts, new actors

If the real Matt and Shelby required reenactors to tell their story, that should mean the same for the ghosts we saw on My Roanoke Nightmare, right? In other words, if we do in fact return to the house, Lady Gaga's wood witch might be played by a different AHS actor -- same with Edward Mott and The Butcher. Meaning we might not see Peters as Mott again (out-there theory: AHS staples Jessica Lange, Finn Wittrock, and Matt Bomer surprise us by replacing them). The good news is that Peters, Gaga, and Bates could all return if their characters join the film crew back at the Roanoke site -- or in other roles completely. It wouldn't be the first time one of this saga's actors played two characters in the same season.