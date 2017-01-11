What's Up With the Camera Crew on 'American Horror Story' Season 6?

"This season, remember I said that," he told the magazine. "When you see this season, you'll realize how to interpret that Twilight Zone idea to an entire other level. When your head goes 'boom' and you've got brains all over the wall, you're going to be like, Motherf*cking Cuba Gooding Jr. I wish I could tell you when it happens, but I can't."

Maybe he can't, but Murphy can. The co-creator told Entertainment Weekly this week that Episode 6 has a "huge turn and the thing that you think you're watching is not what you’re watching." Brad Falchuk, the other co-creator, told the mag he feels like Episodes 1-5, 6-9, and 10 function as discrete stories. "No matter what you think [the twist] is, it's not that," he added. "Then, Episode 6 comes and you're like, 'Wait! What happened?'"