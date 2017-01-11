Was That the Goriest, Freakiest 'American Horror Story' Episode Ever?

Spoilers from "Chapter 7" of American Horror Story follow.

Plenty of questions paved the way for tonight's episode of Return to Roanoke: Three Days in Hell. For one, would we get to see Evan Peters again? Also: Where did the wood witch go? And why is Agnes, to borrow a term from former child star Dickie Roberts, so nuckin' futs? "Chapter 7" provided answers (shout-out to Rory's drippy corpse). But it also sent this murder train of an American Horror Story season totally off the rails.

The ride to Crazytown started with Sidney and Agnes, who quickly confirmed a couple things: that Sid truly was the ultimate sleazeball, laughing as Dominic and Matt exchanged fists, and dreaming of dollar signs to the very end; and, more important, that the ghosts and deaths you've seen on screen in Return to Roanoke are real. The way Agnes mercilessly hacked down Sidney, his cameraman, and his assistant was abrupt, shocking, and insane. (A small part of me thinks you should still be skeptical of what you're watching these next couple chapters, that maybe Sidney really is a TV genius and is staging everything from Matt's death to his own. But, yeah, emphasis on "small.") It was the perfect way to set the tone for an episode that made room for several of those types of moments.