The Final 'American Horror Story: Roanoke' Survivor, and Her Future, Revealed

Murphy toys with our emotions once more, as cops speed to the scene to find Lee, who doesn't seem injured or able to recall the events of the prior night. Audrey also emerges from the cellar -- the competition isn't over yet. Until it is: Audrey grabs a policeman's gun to try and take out Lee once and for all. The rest of the squad takes her down in a barrage of bullets. As Sophie waxed poetic on My Roanoke Nightmare's exploration of interracial dynamics in a post-racial world, there's something to be said that the white main character in Roanoke died in a don't-think-just-shoot scenario protecting a black woman, the inverse of everything we witness in real life, but Murphy isn't about to unpack that in the text of his episode. This is a climax, and a brutal one, declaring confirmed murderer Lee as the ultimate victor. So what's next?