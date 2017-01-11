Making Sense of That Confusing 'American Horror Story: Roanoke' Finale

But the two women share more than just a will to live. Both killed estranged loved ones (in Lee's case, her ex-husband; in Lana's, her son), and, near the ends of their respective seasons, also revealed themselves to be adept mental manipulators. They're heroines of the grayest hue, fighters whose primal instincts to attain their goals have turned them into unpredictable forces. Lana's crossover moment, the most anticipated moment of the episode, was unfortunately its most ephemeral, as she wasn't here to hijack the finale. She was here to help us understand the mystery that has been Lee.

"Flora, I'm going to tell you something that maybe you already know," Lee said during her interview with Lana. "But you need to hear it from my heart: I love you, baby, and I'm never going to give up." As Lana explained -- after surviving Lot's brutal attack -- she and Lee are two women whom trouble loves. "When we latch onto something, it becomes our destiny," she said, "and we will do anything to see it through." For Lee, her destiny was protecting her daughter. Always.