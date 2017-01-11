Does 'American Horror Story' Season 6 Already Have a New Theme?

After Shelby stumbled upon a creepy colonial meeting in the woods last week, it seemed pretty clear that American Horror Story was focusing on the mysterious true-life tale of the Lost Colony of Roanoke -- and the second episode appeared to confirm that when it picked up right where the debut left off. And hey, it's officially subtitled the season Roanoke.

But Ryan Murphy rarely stays in one lane, and the second episode introduced a possible new theme for Season 6: Charles Manson. Maybe you've heard of him.