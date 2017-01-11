'American Horror Story' Finally Delivered a Big, Hilarious Twist

The mythology and intrigue of the My Roanoke Nightmare half of the season is mostly gone in Return to Roanoke: Three Days in Hell. There was more Piggy Man, animal slaughter, and caught-in-a-sideways-glance ghosts -- was that Lady Gaga's supreme witch standing in the distance when production executive Diana was murdered mid-drive? -- but the focus squarely shifted from mythological brick-laying to found-footage lampoonery, producing something closer to Murphy's Scream Queens than the campiest American Horror Story moments.

American Horror Story can deliver scares, but it can also turn Cheyenne Jackson into a pompous reality-television producer, pair Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters as a horny couple, and recast Kathy Bates' "Agnes," an actress so wrapped up in her My Roanoke Story character The Butcher that she developed a split personality and brandished a cleaver down Hollywood Boulevard in costume, landing her a six-month sanatorium sentence. "There are two great parts in the American canon," Agnes says. "Mary Tyrone in A Long Day's Journey and The Butcher." This is Murphy's brand of #problematic comedy, and you either love it or hate it.