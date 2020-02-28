Everything We Know About 'American Horror Story' Season 10

Ryan Murphy's creepy anthology series American Horror Story has taken us to haunted houses, sentenced us to an asylum, checked us into a spooky motel, and so much more -- and there's no signs that the FX series will be stopping anytime soon. The nightmarish show was confirmed for a tenth season before its ninth, AHS: 1984, even ended last fall, and is slated for a 2020 release. Half the fun of every new installment of the campy, terrifying series is in the mystery behind it: Murphy recycles his regular cast members, putting them in entirely new, but always spooky, settings. We've already been inducted into an insidious cult, made a trip to the freak show, and watched the world end, so here's what could be up next for Season 10 of American Horror Story.
When will American Horror Story Season 10 premiere?
While there is no confirmed premiere date yet, you can probably place your bets on September, considering that's when the last couple seasons have launched. AHS is always best when the spooky season rolls around anyway.
How many episodes will AHS Season 10 be?
10 for 10! According to EW, Season 10 is confirmed for 10 installments. While it may not be the highest episode count for a season of AHS, it's what the show's been averaging in recent years, like with Apocalypse and Roanoke. AHS: 1984 came in at only nine episodes, so we'll take what we can get.
Who is in the cast this season?
A new AHS season always leads to two big questions: What's the theme, and who's in the cast? Now that the number of AHS seasons is moving into double digits, it seems like Murphy is going all in with a great, rounded out, even surprising cast. In February 2020, the showrunner took to Instagram to give fans a taste of what they can expect for the upcoming season, dropping an eerie teaser revealing the lead cast. Accompanied by Orville Peck's song "Dead of NIght," a black and white video of waves crashing against a shore reveals Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are set to appear.
Of those names, there's of course a handful of returning stars like Bates, Rabe, Porter, and Wittrock, as well as recent favorites like Grossman, Lourd, and Ross -- but the most exciting, interesting addition definitely goes to former child star Macaulay Culkin who's been absent from our screens for quite some time. He'll probably fit right in, since as we saw (and rewatched a hundred times) in Home Alone, he's already a bit of a scream queen.
Aside from Culkin, the reveal that AHS royalty Paulson and Peters are returning after both being gone for a season is a big deal. Right now, it's hush hush as usual regarding who these actors will be playing, but we do know that Paulson will be making a grand return, which is something to look forward to, considering how much fans missed her in 1984. The Murphy muse has been known to lead seasons, like she did in Asylum, Cult, and Apocalypse, and take on smaller roles like in Murder House, but in Season 10 she's taking on a main role again. She told The Wrap in early January 2020, "I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character." All hail the AHS Supreme.
That's a pretty full roster of appearances already, although it does leave out several usuals. Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Denis O'Hare, Frances Conroy, and newbie Cody Fern were nowhere to be found, same with Taissa Farmiga, who hasn't been in the series for quite some time despite fans being eager to see more of her. Again, it's still early, so additional casting is likely to be revealed down the line.
Will this be the last season of American Horror Story?
Ten seasons may be a lot of television, but if you're worried that might mean this will be the series' last, don't be. In January 2020, EW reported that FX renewed the long-running show for at least up to 13 seasons. It may seem like Miss Robichaux's Academy casted a spell to keep the limited series on air for this long, but in reality it's the network's highest-rated series, so ultimately it would be a real-life horror story to see it go.
Since we know so little about Season 10, there's even less information about what's coming after that -- although some familiar characters may be coming back down the line. Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that we haven't seen the last of the beloved witches from Coven and Apocalypse, so another story featuring their black magic should be in the works. (But probably don't expect to see them in Season 10.) Aside from that, all we know about seasons 11, 12, and 13 is that Paulson is game to appear if Murphy will have her. She told The Wrap, "I did ask Ryan, if the question [of coming back to AHS in the future] was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you can say.’ So yes, I will be back on American Horror Story.”
AHS may like to remain a mystery for as long as possible, but continue to check back, as we'll keep updating this post as more announcements regarding AHS Season 10 are announced.
