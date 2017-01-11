'American Horror Story' Season 6 Theme Revealed -- but What Does It Mean?

American Horror Story preys on intrigue like vampires prey on virginal ingénues, and this year, creator Ryan Murphy sank his teeth into our necks early. Instead of spelling out Season 6's theme and watching the internet's imaginative gears turn, the TV magnate kept the new anthology installment shrouded in secrecy, dropping a series of disconnected trailers like puzzle pieces on the floor. The Zodiac Killer sent clearer messages, frankly.

Now, with the premiere of the new season, we finally have an answer to the mystery: Season 6 is officially American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare. Which clears up just about nothing. Though the first episode was chock-full of clues, it provided few answers. But as the old adage goes: the devil is in the details.