Weird Roanoke Theories 'American Horror Story' Fans Need to Know

It wasn't Manson. Nor was it the Bloody Benders. After keeping the plot for Season 6 under wraps for months while also intentionally misdirecting fans via a series of creepy trailers, the FX drama American Horror Story finally revealed its theme last night. The show's subtitle is "My Roanoke Nightmare," which means things are about to get colonial.

"My Roanoke Nightmare" refers to the lost colony of Roanoke Island, where more than 100 English men, women, and children settled in 1587 -- and then vanished without a trace. Although no one knows for sure what happened to them, historians have uncovered some eerie details that could inform AHS's master plan. Keep an eye out for references to these Roanoke touchstones as the new season unfolds.