The 'American Horror Story' Trailers Are Screwing With You

Will the sixth season of American Horror Story tackle the lost colony of Roanoke? Will it delve into the psychotic history of Charles Manson? Both! Or at least that's what we've been led to believe by officially released teasers. Turns out, only one of those things might be true -- or neither.

With those trailers and the other batch of teasers they've released, series creator Ryan Murphy and his cult of diabolical mystery-spinners are just messing with us. Yesterday, FX CEO John Landgraf explained: "There are many more trailers than you've actually seen for hypothetical seasons of American Horror Story -- different genres, different places. One of them is accurate. The others are all misdirects."