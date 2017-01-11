Everything We Know About 'American Horror Story' Season 6 So Far

Despite the show's outrageous excesses, American Horror Story's marketing relies on quiet mysteries, and the new season of the FX horror drama looks exceptionally cryptic. Even with all of those decoy trailers and rumored leaks that may or may not reflect the title, the network confirmed zero details in advance of its September 14th premiere -- not even character names or the most basic plot information.
That just allowed us and countless other AHS fans to try to sleuth what Season 6 will have in store. Here's every major theory, casting announcement, and clue that's sprung up about what this season will focus on, and how plausible it all seems.
Charles Manson
OK, so that crib with the demented mobile in the "Lullaby" teaser? It could also mean American Horror Story is tackling infamous cult leader Charles Manson. When Manson’s followers murdered Sharon Tate in 1969, they smeared the walls with blood to spell out "PIG." That same word appears in the "Lullaby" mobile.
But there's one last Manson reference in the Season 6 poster: it features two spiders crawling out of a woman's eyes. Guess who was super into spiders? Manson, who created "arachnid artwork."
Colonial-era Roanoke
The most popular theory about the plot of Season 6 involves the lost colony of Roanoke Island. Your history refresher: English settlers established a colony on the island, which is off the coast of North Carolina, in 1587. The community was doing OK for a couple years, but when the colonists' countrymen arrived in 1590 to deliver fresh supplies, they found the entire place deserted and a cryptic message carved into a fencepost: "CROATOAN." (It was echoed in a tree carving, which simply said, "CRO.") This bizarre discovery has stumped historians for centuries and terrified more than a few middle-school history students.
Earlier this month, TMZ tailed the production crew to Santa Clarita, California, where it uncovered a set that looked a lot like a 16th-century farm. Cast members were also reportedly seen in "Pilgrim-era clothing." And the real smoking gun? A tree with the word "CROATOAN" carved into it.
The American Horror Story anthology has referenced Roanoke before. In Season 1, psychic Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson) tells Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga) that a Native American chief banished the ghosts of the dead Roanoke settlers with a curse. By Billie Dean's account, he used the word "Croatoan" to seal the deal, which is why it got carved on the fencepost. When Violet tries the word on an evil spirit ("Chad") later, it doesn't appear to do anything.
Further proof lies in the eerie teasers FX has released. The clips don't have much in common, and that's intentional -- FX CEO John Landgraf says that only one trailer points to the season's true theme; the other five are cruel diversions. Vulture staked its money on "Lullaby," a sinister snippet featuring a crib under knives and sickles hanging from a mobile, because those tools would be appropriate in an old-timey farmhouse; also, AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy has already promised the new season will feature "elements of children," and you may recall that Roanoke famously produced the first English child born on American soil.
The crib could also reference Tate, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed. Redditors have also found a photo of AHS regular Evan Peters looking a whole lot like Manson. (Other fans argue Peters' drastic new appearance is for his upcoming movie Where the White Man Runs Away.) Plus, Murphy revealed in 2013 that he nearly made AHS Season 3 about the Manson murders, and that he "might go back to the Manson thing in some regard one day." September 14th might just be that day.
The Antichrist
What if it's all about Satan’s baby? That would keep the "Lullaby" teaser in play, as well as the "elements of children" clue. One of the show’s new logos, a bright-red 6, recalls the devil's favorite number:
But it's the show's own history that really sets off satanic alarm bells. In the first season, Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) gets knocked up by the Rubber Man and gives birth to a demon child. That kid is adopted by Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange), who names him Michael. She observes that Michael is "a remarkable boy destined for greatness, in need of a remarkable mother, someone forged in the fires of adversity who can guide him with firmness and with love." This remarkable little boy is then shown smiling with blood on his cheeks after he merrily murdered his babysitter.
PopSugar thinks that Michael will show up in Season 6 to fulfill his villainous promise. This wouldn't necessarily negate the Roanoke or Manson cult theories, either; many people believe supernatural foul play was afoot in Roanoke, and cults are kinda known to worship the devil. The Antichrist may just be a detail in a larger secret theme.
The Bloody Benders
After that batch of promos dropped, Deadline suggested this season could be about the infamous Bender family, who ran an inn in Labette County, Kansas, in the years following the Civil War. But you wouldn't want to stay there: the Benders murdered nearly a dozen of their guests and managed to escape before police caught wind of their killing spree, hence that brutal nickname.
The "Sunset Stroll" promo, which features a creepy family walking menacingly toward the camera, would line up with this theory. So would the "What's Cooking" clip, as that smoking farmhouse indicates a rural setting at least similar to Labette County. The Bender family was said to drop victims into the cellar through a trapdoor at the dining-room table. And where are those stairs in the "Descent" clip leading? To a basement. Hmm.
It's probably not about Slender Man
One of the earliest Season 6 theories involved a relatively new terror: Slender Man. The suited figure, which was born in internet forums and has since inspired multiple murders, was mentioned by an unnamed AHS insider in Us Weekly. The mystery source claimed that there was already a Slender Man script in place and FX was negotiating to buy the rights. But another anonymous source swiftly shot that story down. Perennial American Horror Story cast member Denis O'Hare also told 97.3 WMEE, "I don't think it's Slender Man, sorry to disappoint you." The chatter has pretty much disappeared since then, and most people are now counting Slender Man out as a possibility.
There are timelines
Back in January, Landgraf told reporters that the sixth season will feature a time-bending narrative. "It's set in two time periods -- in the present with echoes of the past -- but principally in the present," he said at the winter Television Critics Association tour. So does this mean two of the current plot theories are correct? Quite possibly. The retro Roanoke saga could coexist with a modern story about a Manson-like cult or rebooted Bloody Benders. But Landgraf refused to offer any further clues
Bloody Face miiiight be coming back
The Independent latched particularly hard onto the chainsaw and screams heard offscreen in the "What's Cooking" teaser. Could this allusion to Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface spell the return of American Horror Story’s own flesh mask-wearing freak, Bloody Face (Zachary Quinto)?
Based on the scarce evidence, probably not. The only other clue would be the medical theme of the "Post Op" teaser, which could maybe imply a connection to the OG Bloody Face, Dr. Oliver Thredson. It’s pretty flimsy stuff, but someone should probably look into Zachary Quinto's next move.
Several regulars are returning
A number of recurring American Horror Story cast members have confirmed roles in the new season: Sarah Paulson, Lady Gaga, Evan Peters, Denis O'Hare, Angela Bassett, Matt Bomer, and Leslie Jordan are all definites. Yet they've offered scant details about their characters. The most information has come from Bassett, who told Entertainment Weekly that her character would "imbibe a little bit too much and yet [she is] also very intuitive and maybe Sarah [Paulson is] somehow the boss."
Lady Gaga, who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Hotel’s Countess, will only appear in a few episodes this time around because she's reportedly too busy working on her upcoming album.
Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, and Cuba Gooding Jr. might show up
Several more AHS veterans have hinted they’ll return, but remain a big question mark. Emma Roberts has teased a possible part at least twice. During the Scream Queens panel at this year's Comic-Con, she said there "might be" a chance she'll appear in Season 6. This is a lot vaguer than what she told Yahoo last December, when she promised a "devilish and amazing" role.
Murphy has fanned a lot of casting speculation himself. When he participated in a PaleyFest panel for AHS this past March, he declared that "every darling person up here that wants to come back can come back." The actors on stage with him included cast members already confirmed for Season 6, like Paulson and Bassett, plus a number of unconfirmed regulars -- namely Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, and Wes Bentley.
The tabloids also insist that Murphy nabbed an actor from his other TV franchise. According to TMZ, American Crime Story star Cuba Gooding Jr. was spotted on the set. The report also claims Bates was there, shooting scenes in a hot tub.
Jessica Lange probably won't return
Fans had hoped that Murphy would convince the original queen of American Horror Story, Jessica Lange, to come back for the sixth season. Lange departed the series after Freak Show, indicating that circus showrunner Elsa Mars would be her last AHS character. But rumors persisted that Lange's retirement was only temporary, especially after she gave an interview in which she hinted she'd be open to a small role. Sadly, it seems Lange is keeping her distance. "I had four years with that, four seasons, and each year was a marvelous character," Lange told Charlie Rose in May. "But no, I mean, I think sometimes you come to the end of something and it has had its natural [course]."
Oh well. At least we'll always have "The Name Game."
