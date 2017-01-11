Everything We Know About 'American Horror Story' Season 6 So Far

The "Sunset Stroll" promo, which features a creepy family walking menacingly toward the camera, would line up with this theory. So would the "What's Cooking" clip, as that smoking farmhouse indicates a rural setting at least similar to Labette County. The Bender family was said to drop victims into the cellar through a trapdoor at the dining-room table. And where are those stairs in the "Descent" clip leading? To a basement. Hmm.

It's probably not about Slender Man

One of the earliest Season 6 theories involved a relatively new terror: Slender Man. The suited figure, which was born in internet forums and has since inspired multiple murders, was mentioned by an unnamed AHS insider in Us Weekly. The mystery source claimed that there was already a Slender Man script in place and FX was negotiating to buy the rights. But another anonymous source swiftly shot that story down. Perennial American Horror Story cast member Denis O'Hare also told 97.3 WMEE, "I don't think it's Slender Man, sorry to disappoint you." The chatter has pretty much disappeared since then, and most people are now counting Slender Man out as a possibility.