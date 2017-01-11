6 Ways 'American Horror Story' Is Building Up to a Giant Mid-Season Twist

This post contains major spoilers for American Horror Story Season 6.

American Horror Story: Roanoke is taking its time. Few major developments have come since Ryan Murphy introduced us to "My Roanoke Nightmare," with the disappearance of Lee's daughter Flora adding the biggest gust of mystery. The half-reveal of Lady Gaga's spooky wood entity is a close second. What will eventually happen in the sixth season? Murphy and Brad Falchuk promise a mega-twist in three weeks.

Episode 6 has a "huge turn and the thing that you think you're watching is not what you’re watching," Murphy told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. "No matter what you think [the twist] is, it's not that," Falchuk added. "Then, Episode 6 comes and you're like, 'Wait! What happened?'" Here's a look at how the series has been planting seeds for its big reveal. Fair warning: some of the observations below could be misdirections, and others legit breadcrumbs -- we'll update as the season progresses.