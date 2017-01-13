'American Horror Story' Season 7 Details Finally Revealed

If you thought Season 7 of American Horror Story was going to be forthcoming with its details, we have bad news. At FX's Television Critics Association winter press session, CEO John Landgraf and series co-creator Ryan Murphy began dropping breadcrumbs. Not even -- breadcrumbs would be the cryptic trailers from Season 6. These crumbs couldn't feed Pizza Rat, let alone the most unfazed AHS fan.
Nonetheless, here's everything we know about AHS Season 7 so far, a compendium we'll update as Murphy and his troupe release more info.
Two AHS favorites will return
As of now, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the only two stock players that have signed on -- in unknown roles. Roanoke had Paulson doing double duty, stealing much of the spotlight as a tortured homeowner in a haunting reenactment and then as that reenactress in a real-life return to terror. As far as screen time, Peters was less fortunate, appearing only briefly to frighten fans and meet an unbelievably quick and bloody demise. (Here's hoping we won't have to play "Where's Evan Peters?" again.)
Expect something current, but cryptic
"It's a modern-day story," Murphy told reporters at TCA. Other specifics about plot and theme were not made available, as Landgraf said Season 7 was going to be "shrouded in super secrecy," adding that Murphy "has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that."
But, like, how much secrecy?
Though that secrecy quote might give you flashbacks to the insane fuckery of Season 6's confusing lead-up, Murphy reiterated last year's comments, which seemed to imply there would be some secrecy for the time being, but not necessarily the crazy amount fans have previously had to endure. "I don't know that we'd do [a stealth reveal] again," he told reporters. "Maybe we would release [hints of the theme] earlier. I just started writing it. I haven't decided how to do it yet."
Is the theme already out there?
When reporters at TCA asked if any of the red-herring visuals used to tease Season 6 could come into play for Season 7, Landgraf, the impossibly trained press turkey that he is, opted not to give a hard NO. "You'll have to ask Ryan Murphy that," he replied -- a potential red flag, as reporters have noted that the network chief knows "explicitly what the seventh season is about."
Fans and recappers of AHS have also been wondering if the "Sweet Dreams" vignette above and an accident involving a large model ship could be hinting at a story set at sea. When EW asked Murphy to tease the upcoming run last year, he simply called it another "narratively strange idea," one that would shake things up. "I've already started to call people saying, 'Put this on your calendar,'" he said. "It's a good one."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.