'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will Focus on the Nightmarish 2016 Election

Since political news has become scarier than ghosts and ghouls, nobody should've been surprised when TV producer Ryan Murphy used a Wednesday night Watch What Happens Live visit to make a very fitting American Horror Story Season 7 announcement.

"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," said the show's co-creator, who looked like he had been up for 72 hours straight, visibly haunted by the thought of having to read the front page of The New York Times another time this week. "I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."