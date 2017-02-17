'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will Focus on the Nightmarish 2016 Election

Since political news has become scarier than ghosts and ghouls, nobody should've been surprised when TV producer Ryan Murphy used a Wednesday night Watch What Happens Live visit to make a very fitting American Horror Story Season 7 announcement.
"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," said the show's co-creator, who looked like he had been up for 72 hours straight, visibly haunted by the thought of having to read the front page of The New York Times another time this week. "I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."
The update came roughly one month after FX's TCA winter press session, where CEO John Landgraf said Season 7 would be "shrouded in super secrecy." At the time, Murphy echoed the exec's sentiments, only adding that plot details wouldn't be withheld as long as those from Season 6, whose theme remained a mystery until the eleventh hour.
But, as Vanity Fair pointed out, Murphy might have had to publicize the presidential theme prematurely this week thanks to reports Tuesday about Mark Boal and Megan Ellison's plans to tackle the 2016 election with their own political project. The writer stayed tight-lipped about other reveals Wednesday night, giving flabbergasted host Andy Cohen a "maybe" when asked if there would be a Trump character and not even addressing whether there would be an episode devoted to the horror of CNN's daily push notifications.
For more on AHS's next cycle, set to feature Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and hopefully Melissa McCarthy behind some sort of podium, head here.
[H/T L.A. Times]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.