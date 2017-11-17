Everything We Know About 'American Horror Story' Season 8

If you need a break from digesting American Horror Story's whiplash-inducing Cult finale, we'd like to direct your attention elsewhere: The Future. Season 8, specifically. Because the only thing better than a new season of AHS is the prospect of a new season of AHS. The theories are rich, the possibilities endless, and the connections between each installment clearer and clearer. Not to mention, helmer Ryan Murphy always brings his A-game, as far as teases are concerned. Here's a dossier (to be updated) with everything you need to know about Season 8.
Is there even going to be a Season 8?
Heck yes. In fact, you're getting at least nine seasons -- possibly more. "The entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come," FX CEO John Landgraf said earlier this year at a TCA winter press session, making AHS sound as never-ending as Disney's Star Wars saga. Said Murphy: "I'll keep doing it for as long as we have the ideas and the momentum. I really love doing it."
When is Season 8 coming out?
It sounds like Murphy is still batting around a couple ideas: "I think the the kind of magic of this and the beauty of it is that these ideas come to him in ways that are like flashes of fever dreams," longtime star Sarah Paulson told EW recently. "I do not think [Season 8's] been decided. I think it's a percolating thing." Still, if Season 8 follows the same production timeline as its predecessors, you can expect it next fall -- likely September or October.
Who's coming back?
The only for sure right now is Sarah Paulson. The actress confirmed as much in her Adweek cover story, noting, "There's something so incredibly potent about knowing that every year, you have no idea what you're going to get to do." Though her role's unknown -- and probably will be for some time -- she could reprise one of her many former roles just as easily as she could pick up a new one. We're months away from official casting announcements (think April), but it wouldn't be surprising to see Paulson joined by series staples Evan Peters and Lily Rabe.
Who are the newcomers?
One of the more exciting aspects of Cult was its big roster of AHS rookies: Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes, and Lena Dunham among them. As noted above, we're months away from real casting news, but we do know there's one person who really wants in on the action: Vince Staples. Last month, the rapper tweeted, "FX should let me direct the next season of AHS I got this idea about a blackout in the projects," before adding, "African American Horror Story... let's talk numbers." Can he parlay his interest in the show into some sort of gig? Okay, maybe this is a long shot, but fingers crossed.
What's it going to be about?
"I've heard two separate ideas about what could happen next year and one of them I'm particularly in love with," Paulson told Vulture, following Cult's finale. Translation: The theme is under wraps. And probably will be until the new year, especially if things are still getting ironed out in the writers' room. The silver lining: No run-up will (hopefully) ever be as mysterious and as dragged out as Roanoke's. Murphy promised.
Are there any popular theories out there yet?
Nothing super revealing. Some viewers wonder if the references to Butte at the end of Cult hint at a trip to Montana next season -- perhaps to tackle the city's early mining days. Some believe Cult's regal references and repeated use of the word "revolution" could be a sign the show is jumping back in time to the American Revolution. And others have been revisiting the popular Inferno theory, which Murphy teased before Cult premiered, for clues. (See above and here.)
First popularized by TV site Red Herry, the Inferno theory angles "each season of American Horror Story as a 21st-century interpretation of a circle of Hell" -- referenced in the first part of Dante Alighieri's 14th-century epic poem, Divine Comedy. Murphy has yet to officially confirm the theory, but he does like it! If it's legit, it could hold major clues about the crimes, punishments, big bads, or themes to come (see: Lust, Violence).
Will other seasons show up in Season 8?
Definitely. "You'll see [that happen in Roanoke], and then you'll really see it after this season," Murphy told THR last year -- hence the Twisty, Lana Winters, and Tate Langdon Easter eggs. "We lay a lot of pipe," he added, "and you'll see it explode in seasons seven and eight."
What about that Murder House-Coven crossover?
Yeah, remember this? "We're going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together," Murphy told EW last year, underlining that characters from both seasons will cross paths. The only time hint he dropped was that this wouldn't happen during Cult's season. In other words: It's still on the table for Season 8.
