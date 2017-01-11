How 'American Horror Story' Pulled Off Its Craziest Scenes

To scare us silly week to week, FX's American Horror Story employs practical, prosthetic makeup and digital effects that are sometimes subtle, oftentimes bloody, and always shocking. We don't just see characters die on AHS, each and every gory demise lingers in our memories.

While the sixth season, Roanoke, is just getting cooking -- though who'll forget that Cricket moment? -- the effects teams on the show have already created a collection of memorable effects and characters that stand out in television history. Here are the secrets to how those moments came together, with added insights from visual-effects supervisor Jason Piccioni of FuseFX, the VFX studio that has contributed to every season.