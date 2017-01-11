The 10 Most Powerful Moments in 'American Ninja Warrior' History

This summer, over 70,000 people will apply and compete to become the Season 8 American Ninja Warrior, starting with the show's season premiere June 1st at 8pm on NBC. ANW's challenges test both the physical and emotional limits of the athletes -- and very often the audience at home as well.

To prepare for the crazy-strong new season, we enlisted the Armchair Ninja Podcast's Richard Carroll to rank the most memorable and emotional moments from the past few seasons, highlighting the inspiring feats of strength that keep us coming back for more. Because even when the warriors fall, we love watching them rise up for their redemption.